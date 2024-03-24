BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $4,970,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,265. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

