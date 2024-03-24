Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.
BMEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 6.6 %
BMEA stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.48. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $43.69.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
