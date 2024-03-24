BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $824.94 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $66,426.87 or 1.00308967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $824.94 million and $1.11 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007546 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00015900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012166 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00150965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,209.44323035 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,066,538.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.