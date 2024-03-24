BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $65,638.30 or 1.00081320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $815.15 million and $1.10 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007514 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012055 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00149358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,209.44323035 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,066,538.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

