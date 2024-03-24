Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Reaches $23.06 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,280.96 billion and $23.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $65,145.66 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.98 or 0.00704551 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055156 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00129180 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,662,981 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
