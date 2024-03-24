Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $819,085.66

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $184.61 million and approximately $819,085.66 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.51 or 0.00017599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,376.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00748589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00055227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00132455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.45163433 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $632,452.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

