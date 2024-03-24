Bittensor Price Hits $580.19 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $18.52 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $580.19 or 0.00880929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,473,831 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,470,934. The last known price of Bittensor is 564.93250797 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $24,314,460.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

