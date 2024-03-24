BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $17.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $824.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $803.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

