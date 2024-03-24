BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $824.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $803.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

