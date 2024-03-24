BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $83.53 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion and $1.70 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $558.57 or 0.00854501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,242 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,290.48026088. The last known price of BNB is 552.76393874 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2121 active market(s) with $1,813,057,248.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.