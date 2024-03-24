Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.56.

NYSE:BA opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

