Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 361,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCC

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.