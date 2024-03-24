BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

