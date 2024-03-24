Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.41. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 26,163 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNE

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.95. The stock has a market cap of C$233.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.09. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of C$81.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.8204456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart bought 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,776.96. Company insiders own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.