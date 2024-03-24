Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,624.73. 205,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,574.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3,304.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

