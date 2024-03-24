BOX’s (BOX) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,549,305. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,085,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BOX by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after buying an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,606,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

