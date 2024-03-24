Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.76.

Braze Trading Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,803. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

