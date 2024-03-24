Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

