Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1,500.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,400.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,052.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

