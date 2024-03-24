Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $113.67

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $121.38.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
