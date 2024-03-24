Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $34.73

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.47 on Friday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $786,840.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $786,840.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,584,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,257 shares of company stock worth $3,500,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

