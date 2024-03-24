Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $86.83

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

JACK opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

