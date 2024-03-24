Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $140.42

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Compass Point increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Down 2.4 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

SUI opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.