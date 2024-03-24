Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $20.39

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on NOVA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.