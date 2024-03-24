Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $20.39

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NOVA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

