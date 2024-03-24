Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

