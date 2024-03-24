Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $328,020,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

