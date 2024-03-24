BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 4th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -169.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at $57,470,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at $57,470,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,471 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,532,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

