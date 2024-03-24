Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Down 1.7 %

BKE stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

