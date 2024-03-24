Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.60. 303,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,083. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.