Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,865 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

