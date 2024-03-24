Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,605 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 309,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,547. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

