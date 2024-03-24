Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 1.4% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.59. 524,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 326.32%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

