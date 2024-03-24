Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

IWY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.82. 232,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $132.74 and a 52 week high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

