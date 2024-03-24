Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 0.6% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

IQV stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $252.41. 646,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

