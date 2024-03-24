Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 274.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. 2,140,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

