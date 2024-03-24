Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,544. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.