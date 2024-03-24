Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up 1.2% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSPN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 147,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

