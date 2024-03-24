Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

