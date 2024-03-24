Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,483 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,063.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 327,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,391. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

