Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $412,454,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,098,000 after buying an additional 283,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 2,372,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,714. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.