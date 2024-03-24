Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $75,019,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.64. 3,497,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.