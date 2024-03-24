Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.