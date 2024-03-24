BuzzFeed (BZFD) to Release Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

