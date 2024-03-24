Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

