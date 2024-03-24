California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get California Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRC

California Resources Price Performance

CRC opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. California Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.