Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $218,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 46,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.