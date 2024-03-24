Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

