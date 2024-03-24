Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 101.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

