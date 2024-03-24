Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $22.43 billion and $363.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.01 or 0.05139803 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00080947 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00017932 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009915 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00021515 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017348 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003691 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,728,716,299 coins and its circulating supply is 35,575,698,615 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
