Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $387.02 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $390.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.11. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

